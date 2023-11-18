Govt moving towards one-sided elections: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, said on Friday, "By announcing the election schedule without political consensus, the Election Commission (EC) proved that they are preparing to conduct a one-sided general election as the direction of Awami League government."Speaking at a virtual press conference he said, "Political crisis of the country has reached its final stage in the last 15 years with the arrest of thousands of BNP leaders and activists including Khaleda Zia."The Awami government has employed all its forces to conduct a one-sided election like 2014 and 2018. The election schedule has been announced by the EC as a part of this blueprint.Rizvi said, "The country is going through a terrible transitional period. People are living in fear and anxiety. The government wants to cling into power in exchange of sovereignty of the country."Rizvi condemn the murder of Pabna Chhatra Dal leader Zahidul Islam's father and said, "Chhatra League and Juba League terrorists killed the old man as they did not find Zahidul Islam at home."He demanded immediate arrest of the killers and justice.Rizvi said that Chhatra League and Jubo League have been deployed to find out BNP leaders and activists. The government also assigned state instruments to suppress the opposition party under state patronage."All over the country BNP leaders and activists are being arrested and their family members are being tortured," he added.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General said that 395 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in eight cases across the country in the last 24 hours. More than 1000 accused in these cases.