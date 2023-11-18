Trinamool BNP to start nomination forms selling today

Trinamool Bangladesh National Party (Trinamool BNP) will start selling its nomination papers today among aspirant candidates for the upcoming general elections.Trinamool BNP's nomination form sale will begin at 11 am at its Topkhana road office, a press release said.An aspirant can collect nomination form by submitting a pay order of Taka 5,000.The interviews of aspirant candidates will begin at 10 am on November 21 next. �BSS