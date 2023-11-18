Video
Cyclone Midhili

Over 200 fishermen missing in Bay

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

At least 20 fishing boats carrying over 200 fishermen went missing in the Bay of Bengal on Friday amid the rampage of cyclone 'Midhili' in the deep sea.

Cyclone Midhili weakened into a deep depression after barreling past the Bangladesh coast with winds gusting up to 88 kph. The Met Office said the cyclonic storm reached the coast around 3:00 pm on Friday and was likely to move northeastwards further inland before weakening gradually.

Besides, another fishing boat 'MV Nishat' sunk in the deep sea with 18 fishermen. They were later rescued by another trawler and brought back to shore, said the president of the Barguna Trawler Owners Association.

However, authorities have been unable to establish contact with 20 trawlers of Patharghata upazila. As a result, over 200 fishermen on those missing trawlers are still unaccounted for, he said.

Efforts are ongoing to establish contact with the missing fishermen and bring them back ashore, officials added.

Coastguard sources at the southern station said other stations have been informed to search for the missing trawlers and fishermen.

Under the cyclone's influence, squally weather may continue over maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, the Met Office said.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower danger signal 7 and hoist local cautionary signal 3 instead. Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal 3, lowering it from danger signal 6.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain sheltered until further notice.

Separately, a coal-laden lighter vessel "MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1" sank due to bottom burst in the Mongla Port channel on Friday. However, all 12 employees managed to swim ashore.

The lighter ship was going to Nauapara Ghat in Jashore with 800 tonnes of coal loaded from a foreign commercial ship stationed at Harbaria area of Mongla port, said Bangladesh Lighter Workers Association Vice-President Mainul Hossain Mintu .

On reaching the Kananagar area around 2:15 pm on Friday, the bottom of the lighter ship burst due to the impact of the fodder.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) had suspended operations of all river vessels on inland and coastal routes from 10:00 am due to the cyclonic storm Midhili. The suspension will remain in force until further notice.

Earlier on Thursday, the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla were advised to hoist danger signal no. 7 as the cyclonic storm lay over North West Bay . Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports were advised to hoist danger signal no. 6.

The cyclonic storm now lies over northwest Bay and adjoining areas and moved north-northeastwards over the same area. It was centered at 9:00 am Friday about 415 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 395 kms west-southwest of Coxs' Bazer port, 265 kms southwest of Mongla port and 270 kms southwest of Payra port, according to the special bulletin.

According to the Met Office, the cyclone was centered 415 km southwest of Chattogram Port at 9:00 am on Friday. It was likely to cross the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara by evening, with the periphery starting to cross the coast by noon.

In anticipation, Chattogram Port authorities halted cargo handling after the Met Office issued danger signal 6. Ships at jetty were asked to move to outer anchorage, with 12 having done so already and 10 more expected to leave during high tide. Operations at the port were also suspended.

"The ships at the jetty have been asked to move to the outer anchorage. Twelve ships have already done so. Another 10 will leave during the tide," Omar Faruk, the port secretary, said on Friday.

"Operations at the port are also suspended," he added.

Small and medium-sized ships in river port areas were asked to move upstream. The Met Office expects the cyclone to complete crossing the coast by Friday evening.




