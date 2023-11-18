Video
Awami League forms 15 sub-committees to conduct election

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The ruling Awami League (AL) has formed 15 sub-committees of its National Election Management Committee.

The committees were formed in the first meeting of the election conducting committee of AL constituted for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election held at the party's Dhaka District and AL North City unit of AL Office at Tejgaon on Friday.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, also chief of the election conducting committee, chaired it.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and party's Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah are chief or chairman and co-chairman of the committee respectively while party's general secretary is the member secretary.

Besides, the party's central working committee and advisory council members, associate organization presidents, general secretaries, Dhaka City North and South unit of AL presidents, general secretaries have been made members of this committee.

Sub-committees of AL's National Election Management Committee for the 12th Parliamentary election are Sub-Committee on manifesto formulation (convener Abdur Razzaque), Sub-Committee on electoral legal assistance (Convener Advocate Yusuf Hussain Humayun), Election Commission Coordination Sub-Committee (Convener Muhammad Faruq Khan),

Office Management Sub-Committee (convener Kazi Zafar Ullah), Election Observation Coordination Sub-Committee (convener ambassador Md Ziauddin), Liaison Sub-Committee (convener Md Rashidul Alam), Polling Agent Training Sub-Committee (convener Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Publicity and Publication Sub-Committee (convener Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury),

Media Sub-Committee (convener Asaduzzaman Noor), Peshajibi Coordination Sub-Committee (convener Dr Mashiur Rahman), Sub-committee on IT Affairs (convener Professor Dr Md Hussain Mansoor), Foreign Missions/Organizations Sub-Committee (convener ambassador Mohammad Zamir),

Cultural, Social and Sports Sub-Committee ( convener Mozaffar Hossain Paltu), Sub-Committee on Finance Affairs (convener Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmad)and Religious Affairs Sub-Committee (convener Khandkar Ghulam Mawla).    �BSS




