Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kazi Zafar Ullah made Co-chairman of AL's polls conducting committee

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Kazi Zafar Ullah made Co-chairman of AL's polls conducting committee

Kazi Zafar Ullah made Co-chairman of AL's polls conducting committee

Awami League (AL) on Friday appointed its  presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah Co-chairman of the ruling party's election conducting committee, reports BSS.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, also chief of the election conducting committee, announced the appointment.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee chaired by chief of the committee Sheikh Hasina at the party's Dhaka District Office at Tejgaon.

On November 9, the committee was formed at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was made chief of the committee while party's general secretary as member secretary.

AL will start selling its nomination forms to the aspirants today (Saturday).

The aspirants have been requested to collect and submit nomination papers from November 18 to from 10 am to 4 pm, November 18 -21, said AL press release.

The interested party men should collect and submit the application forms for party nomination from the specific booths opened at  AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Nomination forms for the candidates of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be sold at the second floor of the party office.

Aspirants from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions have to collect nomination fortms  from the third floor of the party office.

Nomination papers of all divisions will be received on the ground floor of the AL office.

The nomination forms can be collect and submitted by aspirants personally or through representatives te without creating extra gathering.

Aspirants must bring photocopies of National Identity Card (NID).

Mobile phone number and three posts held by aspirants, current identity in the party must be clearly mentioned on the photocopy.  

The nomination forms must be submitted within 4 pm on November 21, the release said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Election tempo grips AL leaders, activists while BNP in agitation
Govt moving towards one-sided elections: Rizvi
Aid supplies to Gaza halted again, UN says starvation imminent
Trinamool BNP to start nomination forms selling today
Threatening diplomats not acceptable: US
Over 200 fishermen missing in Bay
'Conditions don't allow for meaningful discussions'
Awami League forms 15 sub-committees to conduct election


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft