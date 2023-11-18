Kazi Zafar Ullah made Co-chairman of AL's polls conducting committee

Awami League (AL) on Friday appointed its presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah Co-chairman of the ruling party's election conducting committee, reports BSS.Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, also chief of the election conducting committee, announced the appointment.The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee chaired by chief of the committee Sheikh Hasina at the party's Dhaka District Office at Tejgaon.On November 9, the committee was formed at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee.AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was made chief of the committee while party's general secretary as member secretary.AL will start selling its nomination forms to the aspirants today (Saturday).The aspirants have been requested to collect and submit nomination papers from November 18 to from 10 am to 4 pm, November 18 -21, said AL press release.The interested party men should collect and submit the application forms for party nomination from the specific booths opened at AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.Nomination forms for the candidates of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be sold at the second floor of the party office.Aspirants from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions have to collect nomination fortms from the third floor of the party office.Nomination papers of all divisions will be received on the ground floor of the AL office.The nomination forms can be collect and submitted by aspirants personally or through representatives te without creating extra gathering.Aspirants must bring photocopies of National Identity Card (NID).Mobile phone number and three posts held by aspirants, current identity in the party must be clearly mentioned on the photocopy.The nomination forms must be submitted within 4 pm on November 21, the release said.