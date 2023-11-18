PM to open sale of AL nomination forms today

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will purchase her nomination paper for the upcoming 12th national election appearing at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 10:00 am today (Saturday).Through this, she will formally inaugurate collecting and submitting the nomination forms of Awami League. Awami League office secretary Biplob Barua confirmed it on Friday.He said the dates for collection and submission of party nomination papers were fixed from November 18 (Saturday) to November 21(Tuesday). Nomination papers can be collected and submitted from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.A notice signed by Awami League office secretary Biplob Barua said that nomination forms for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be available at the 1st floor of the party's central office, while nomination forms for Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions will be found at the second floor. The nomination forms of all divisions will be received at the ground floor.