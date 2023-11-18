Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to open sale of AL nomination forms today

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent


Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will purchase her nomination paper for the upcoming 12th national election appearing at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 10:00 am today (Saturday).

Through this, she will formally inaugurate collecting and submitting the nomination forms of Awami League. Awami League office secretary Biplob Barua confirmed it on Friday.
He said the dates for collection and submission of party nomination papers were fixed from November 18 (Saturday) to November 21(Tuesday). Nomination papers can be collected and submitted from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

A notice signed by Awami League office secretary Biplob Barua said that nomination forms for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be available at the 1st floor of the party's central office, while nomination forms for Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions will be found at the second floor. The nomination forms of all divisions will be received at the ground floor.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Election tempo grips AL leaders, activists while BNP in agitation
Govt moving towards one-sided elections: Rizvi
Aid supplies to Gaza halted again, UN says starvation imminent
Trinamool BNP to start nomination forms selling today
Threatening diplomats not acceptable: US
Over 200 fishermen missing in Bay
'Conditions don't allow for meaningful discussions'
Awami League forms 15 sub-committees to conduct election


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft