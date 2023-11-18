Four of a family die after wall collapse in Teknaf

Cox's Bazar, Nov 17: Four members of a family were killed when a mud wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain at Morichagona in Teknaf upazila on early Friday."Heavy downpour caused the mud wall of a house collapse in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, resulting the death of four members of the same family, including two children at around 4:00 am", said Osman Gani, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf police station.The deceased were identified as Anwara Begum, 50, Shahidul Islam, 20, son of Anwara Begum, Nilufa Yasmin, 15, and Sadia, 11, daughters of Anwara Begum.A team of the local administration has reached the spot immediately after the incident, said Adnan Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Teknaf. The bodies of the deceased have already been recovered with the assistance of the local people.