Air Premia cancels 5-flight on Dhaka-Seoul route, leaving many passengers in distress

Many passengers are facing acute problem due to sudden cancelation of five flights on Seoul-Dhaka-Seoul route.According to sources, all on a sudden, Air Premia has left its passengers in distress and uncertainty on its Seoul-Dhaka-Seoul route by cancelling 5 out of 13 scheduled flights without any prior notice.The disruptions come in the wake of the airline's decision to reduce its flight schedule to 1 flight in every 15 days instead of standard weekly service.Flights on 14th November, 21st November, as well as 2 flights in December and 1 in January 2024, have already been cancelled, which is unusual for any airlines even after collecting fair from passengers.Sadikul Amin Ananda, Chief Executive Officer of Air Premia in Bangladesh told the Daily Observer, "several flights were rescheduled due to various issues. That is why we have refunded the money to the passengers. Those who wanted tickets for other flights have been given."Air Premia's flight was always under question by the Korean and Bangladeshi community from the very beginning and it turned out to be true as it is now reducing its charter flights after a mere 3 flights which just started on October 24, 2023.According to sources, many of the passengers waiting for their refunds and the Airline is delaying the process.Most notably, the cancellation has hit hard on Bangladesh's migrant workers, who typically return home to their families once every two years on vacation.Air Premia's abrupt flight disruptions have significantly hampered the travel plan of Bangladeshi workers which is hindering their ability to maintain crucial familial connections.Sharmin Nahar Minu said, " I had to changed the ticket on Air Premia three times. It caused a lot of inconvenience."Abubaker Siddiqu, president of the KB Aviation said in his Facebook status, "Two flights of Air Premia Airlines operated by KB Aviation on 14 and 21 November 2023 have been rescheduled. I sincerely apologize to everyone for this temporary problem.From 28 November 2023, two flights will operate per month i.e. once every 2 weeks flights will be operated InshaAllah."