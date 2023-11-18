Shringla for sustaining BD-India ties for mutual benefit

NEW DELHI, Nov 17: Lauding Bangladesh's remarkable growth in the last one and a half decades, former foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla has opined that the existing Bangladesh-India ties should be continued for mutual benefit of the peoples of two countries."As a close neighbour and trusted friend, your development is our development and our development is your development," he said, adding Bangladesh has remarkably achieved growth in various development indicators under the present leadership.Shringla, also the Chief Coordinator of G20, expressed these views while taking part as a panel discussant at a function to unveil cover of a book- "Bangladesh: From Basket Case to Asian Tiger"- authored by British writer Samuel Richard.Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi organised the ceremony at Bangabandhu Hall in the mission thursday evening . The book captures success story of Bangladesh and showcases pathbreaking achievement of Bangladesh Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Shringla, the former Indian diplomat, however, said that the country's (Bangladesh) growth has surpassed many developing nations and even those in South Asian countries.In this connection, he said in 1971 when Bangladesh broke away from the erstwhile West Pakistan to become an independent state then Pakistan fashioned itself a country of growth and Bangladesh was termed as basket case.Now, he said, the scenario is totally different as Pakistan is basket case and Bangladesh has emerged as an Asian tiger in terms of socio-economic progress.Shrignla, who served as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh, said strong governance, political leadership, policy decision provided Bangladesh to achieve the remarkable growth in various development indicators.He acclaimed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and people of Bangladesh for achieving socio-economic development during the last 15 years. "As a close neighbor, India is happy to be a partner of the growth," he added.In his deliberation, the former diplomat listed various development projects implemented jointly in Bangladesh in various sectors including connectivity and energy cooperation for mutual benefit.Among others, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Prabir Dey and Prof. Dhiraj Sharma of Indian Institute of Management also took part in the discussion.Minister (Consular) of Bangladesh High Commission Selim Mohammad Jahangir moderated the event and gave an overview on the book.The Bangladesh high commissioner highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable success under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in various socio-economic, education, women empowerment, IT and health sectors during the last 15 years.He said Bangladesh has made very significant strides in socio-economic development and the country is now considered as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.He said it has been possible to achieve all these development milestones due to far-sighted and pro-active leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He expressed gratitude of the government of India and its people for being a partner of Bangladesh's development. �BSS