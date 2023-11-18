Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Shringla for sustaining BD-India ties for mutual benefit

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

NEW DELHI, Nov 17: Lauding Bangladesh's remarkable growth in the last one and a half decades, former foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla has opined that the existing Bangladesh-India ties should be continued for mutual benefit of the peoples of two countries.

"As a close neighbour and trusted friend, your development is our development and our development is your development," he said, adding Bangladesh has remarkably achieved growth in various development indicators under the present leadership.

Shringla, also the Chief Coordinator of G20, expressed these views while taking part as a panel discussant at a function to unveil cover of a book- "Bangladesh: From Basket Case to Asian Tiger"- authored by British writer Samuel Richard.

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi organised the ceremony at Bangabandhu Hall in the mission thursday evening . The book captures success story of Bangladesh and showcases pathbreaking achievement of Bangladesh Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Shringla, the former Indian diplomat, however, said that the country's (Bangladesh) growth has surpassed many developing nations and even those in South Asian countries.

In this connection, he said in 1971 when Bangladesh broke away from the erstwhile West Pakistan to become an independent state then Pakistan fashioned itself a country of growth and Bangladesh was termed as basket case.

Now, he said, the scenario is totally different as Pakistan is basket case and Bangladesh has emerged as an Asian tiger in terms of socio-economic progress.

Shrignla, who served as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh, said strong governance, political leadership, policy decision provided Bangladesh to achieve the remarkable growth in various development indicators.

He acclaimed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and people of Bangladesh for achieving socio-economic development during the last 15 years. "As a close neighbor, India is happy to be a partner of the growth," he added.

In his deliberation, the former diplomat listed various development projects implemented jointly in Bangladesh in various sectors including connectivity and energy cooperation for mutual benefit.

Among others, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Prabir Dey and Prof. Dhiraj Sharma of Indian Institute of Management also took part in the discussion.

Minister (Consular) of Bangladesh High Commission Selim Mohammad Jahangir moderated the event and gave an overview on the book.

The Bangladesh high commissioner highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable success under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in various socio-economic, education, women empowerment, IT and health sectors during the last 15 years.

He said Bangladesh has made very significant strides in socio-economic development and the country is now considered as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He said it has been possible to achieve all these development milestones due to far-sighted and pro-active leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He expressed gratitude of the government of India and its people for being a partner of Bangladesh's development.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Four of a family die after wall collapse in Teknaf
Air Premia cancels 5-flight on Dhaka-Seoul route, leaving many passengers in distress
Shringla for sustaining BD-India ties for mutual benefit
Islami Andolan protests polls schedule
‘Midhili’ crosses BD coast
4 killed, including 2 cops, in separate road accidents
Unite as one world to demand the end of carnage against Palestinians: PM
BD elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2023-2027


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft