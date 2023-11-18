Islami Andolan protests polls schedule

Islami Andolon Bangladesh Senior Presidium Member Principal Mawlana Syed Mosaddek Billah on Friday said that the Election Commission poured petrol on a fiery street by announcing the election schedule unilaterally."This anti-people schedule has been rejected by the people. They don't accept this illegal schedule With the announcement of this schedule, the EC has added a new dimension to the crisis," he said.He said this while addressing a protest rally organized by Islami Andolan Bangladesh Dhaka Metropolitan South at Baitul Mukarram North Gate in the capital against the announcement of election schedule.Islami Andolan Bangladesh Assistant Secretary General and Dhaka Metropolitan South President Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Alam presided over the function while Central Publicity and Dawah Secretary Maulana Ahmad Abdul Qayum, City South Vice President Alhaj Altaf Hossain, Secretary Dr Shahidul Islam and Organizing Secretary KM Shariatullah spoke on the occasion.Calling the Sheikh Hasina government to not make election drama and to leave power quickly the Islami Andolon Bangladesh leader said, "Pass the power to a national government. The people will not tolerate any election without a national government."After the rally, a procession was made through Baitul Mukarram, Paltan, Bijayanagar Water Tank area amid heavy storm and rain. UNB