Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Islami Andolan protests polls schedule

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Islami Andolan protests polls schedule

Islami Andolan protests polls schedule

Islami Andolon Bangladesh Senior Presidium Member Principal Mawlana Syed Mosaddek Billah on Friday said that the Election Commission poured petrol on a fiery street by announcing the election schedule unilaterally.

"This anti-people schedule has been rejected by the people. They don't accept this illegal schedule  With the announcement of this schedule, the EC has added a new dimension to the crisis," he said.

He said this while addressing a protest rally organized by Islami Andolan Bangladesh Dhaka Metropolitan South at Baitul Mukarram North Gate in the capital against the announcement of election schedule.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Assistant Secretary General and Dhaka Metropolitan South President Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Alam presided over the function while Central Publicity and Dawah Secretary Maulana Ahmad Abdul Qayum, City South Vice President Alhaj Altaf Hossain, Secretary Dr Shahidul Islam and Organizing Secretary KM Shariatullah spoke on the occasion.

Calling the Sheikh Hasina government to not make election drama and to leave power quickly the Islami Andolon Bangladesh leader said, "Pass the power to a national government. The people will not tolerate any election without a national government."

After the rally, a procession was made through Baitul Mukarram, Paltan, Bijayanagar Water Tank area amid heavy storm and rain.     UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Four of a family die after wall collapse in Teknaf
Air Premia cancels 5-flight on Dhaka-Seoul route, leaving many passengers in distress
Shringla for sustaining BD-India ties for mutual benefit
Islami Andolan protests polls schedule
‘Midhili’ crosses BD coast
4 killed, including 2 cops, in separate road accidents
Unite as one world to demand the end of carnage against Palestinians: PM
BD elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2023-2027


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft