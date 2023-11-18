‘Midhili’ crosses BD coast

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: The Met Office asked maritime ports of Payra and Mongla to lower from danger Signal No.7, to cautionary signal No. 4, as cyclonic storm "Midhili" got weakened and was crossing the Bangladesh coast on Friday evening.Maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were asked to lower danger signal No. 6 to cautionary signal No. 3.The Met Office in its latest special bulletin said that cyclonic storm 'Midhili' got weakened to a deep depression after moving north-northeastwards and was crossing the Bangladesh coast at 3 pm on Friday.Midhili is likely to move northeastwards further inland and weaken gradually amid rains, it said.Under influence of the weather condition, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay, the Met Office said.Squally weather may continue over the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, it predicted.All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on Friday issued its own 'Alert No 3' and shifted 12 vessels to the Outer Anchorage when the severe cyclonic storm was brewing over the Bay of Bengal.CPA opened a control room for round the clock monitoring of the situation.Small and medium-sized vessels adjacent to the river port have been asked to move upstream.Chattogram district administration and Chattogram City Corporation asked people in the coastal areas to move to safe shelters.