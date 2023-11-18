4 killed, including 2 cops, in separate road accidents

At least four people were killed and dozen others were injured in separate road accidents in Munshiganj and Faridpur on Friday.Our Munshiganj Correspondent added that at least two people were killed and five others were injured as a bus of lost control over the steering and crashed into a road side island on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at Sreenagar in Munshiganj on Friday morning.According to the witnesses and fire service sources, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Dola Paribahan' lost control and hit the island at around 7:30 am in Kewatkhali area of Sreenagar, leaving seven people injured.The injured were taken to the Sreenagar Health Complex, where on duty doctors declared two of them dead.Mahfuz Riven, In-Charge of the Munshiganj Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence, being informed a team rushed on the spot and took the seven injured people to the health complex where two were declared dead.Five other injured were later send to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, he added.Officer-in-charge of Hasara Highway Police Station Kanchan Kumar Singha said police seized the bus and the traffic movement became normal on the highway.Our Faridpur Correspondent added that two policemen were killed and three others injured when a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw overturned on the road of Faridpur's Bhanga on Friday.The accident took place around 5:30 am at Pukhuria bus stand on the Faridpur-Bhanga-Barisal Highway.The two deceased are Nayek Nazmul and constable Nasir Hossain of Bhanga Highway Police Station. Apart from them, the injured are constable Zakir Hossain, Ibrahim Hossain and Mithwaiching Marma. The name of the injured auto-rickshaw driver could not be known.According to police and fire service, five policemen were going to Faridpur's Madhukhali by a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw from Bhanga early in the morning to take part in an annual firing exercise.On the way, the auto-rickshaw lost control and overturned on the road in that area. Two of them died on the spot. Bhanga Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Khairul Anam confirmed the matter.