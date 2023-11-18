Maulana Bhasani’s 47th death anni observed

The 47th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, a legendary political leader of the nation, was observed on Friday with due respect.Bhasani, popularly known as 'Majlum Jananeta' (the leader of the downtrodden), passed away on November 17, 1976.Different socio-political organisations and Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology, Bhasani Onusari Parishad and Bhasani Foundation, marked the day with elaborate programmes.The programmes include placing wreaths at Bhasani's mazar at Santosh in Tangail district, holding discussions, arranging doa and milad mahfils, art competitions and poetry recitation, food distribution and blood donation.A BNP delegation, led by Tangail district unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's ex-acting president Nurul Islam Bhuiyan, placed a wreath at Moulana Bhasani's grave.The local units of different other parties and different organisations also placed wreaths at the late leader'sgrave. �UNB