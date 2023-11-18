Seminar on ‘Development and Democracy’ held

A seminar on "Development and Democracy" was held at the Moulana Mohammad Akrom Khan Hall of the National Press Club on Friday at 10 am.Education, Research and Development Forum of Bangladesh (ERDFB), a research-based organization orgsnised the event, according to a press release.Led by university teachers, the event delved into the symbiotic relationship between development and democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it said.Chief guest Prof Dr Biswajit Chand, a distinguished member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC), emphasised the integral connection between Bangladesh's development and the legacy of Bangabandhu. He commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unwavering commitment to progress, illustrating how Bangladesh, under her leadership, has outpaced others in GDP growth, the release said.In his opening speech, Prof Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, former vice chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, set the tone for the seminar, highlighting the remarkable strides Bangladesh has taken under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.President of ERDFB, Prof Dr. Sajjad Hossain, underscored the unstoppable force of democracy that elected Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina, dismissing any attempts to hinder their democratic journey. �UNB