Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:21 AM
Home City News

Dengue claims 11 lives in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Hospitals in Bangladesh have logged 956 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 299,050.   

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 11 to 1,539 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 206 dengue patients in this period while the other districts recorded 750 new cases. The death toll in the capital was eight.

Of the 5,245 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,345 were in Dhaka and 3,900 outside the capital.

After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

The death toll in the first 17 days of November is 191. As many as 27,875 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.    �bdnews24.com




