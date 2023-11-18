Drug peddler held with 1.134 kg heroin in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 17: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.134 kg heroin from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila Thursday night.The arrested person was identified as Md. Rabiul Islam alias Rubel alias Rajab, 40, of Ajaipur under Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.RAB said acting on secret information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Chowdhury More area in Chapainawabganj town at around 10:30 pm and detained an auto-rickshaw.After searching the auto-rickshaw, RAB found the heroin and arrested Rabiul.Later, the elite force handed him over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar thana by filing a case, the sources added. �BSS