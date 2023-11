BAGERHAT, Nov 17: A coal-laden lighter vessel named "MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1 sank due to the bottom burst in Channel of Mongla Port of Pashur River in the Kananagar area under Mongla upazila of the district on Friday.All the 12 employees managed to swim ashore.Bangladesh Lighter Workers Association Vice-President Mainul Hossain Mintu said that the lighter ship was going to Nauapara Ghat in Jashore with 800 tonnes of coal loaded from a foreign commercial ship stationed at Harbaria area of Mongla port. �BSS