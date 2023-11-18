Man  killed as tree falls on him in Sandwip

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: A 60-year-old man died after a branch of a tree fell on him during Cyclone Midhili in Chattogram's Sandwip upazila on Friday around 4:45 pm.The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab of the upazila.According to locals, he died on the spot while returning from the mosque near his house.Sandwip UNO Samrat Khisa confirmed the matter.Due to cyclone Midhili effect, strong wind is blowing in the coastal area. Apart from the casualty, no other damages have been reported yet, said the UNO. �UNB