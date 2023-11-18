DNCC Mayor urges youth to come forward to build city

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Friday urged the youth to come forward to build the city."Young people had played the biggest role in bringing the red and green flag under the leadership of Bangabandhu. I am sure if the youth come forward, this country will change, this city will change," he said.The DNCC mayor made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Youth Summit-2023, organised by The Earth and Climate Parliament Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Military Museum at Bijay Sarani in the capital this afternoon.He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had stated that the Bengalees cannot be kept suppressed. "If the young generation comes forward with responsibility, they cannot be kept suppressed even today," he added.Atiqul said the whole world is going through a difficult situation today due to climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and conflict.Russia-Ukraine war is going on, while war continues in Gaza of Palestine, he said, adding that if the huge amount of money spent on war was used to combat climate change, the world would be much beautiful and safer.As a result of climate change, the DNCC mayor said, the ice at the North Pole and South Pole is melting."Salinity has increased in the southern districts of Bangladesh. Cultivation is facing a huge setback there. People are moving to Dhaka from there for livelihood.The entire country, including Dhaka, is facing challenges due to climate change. So, voice has to be raised through this kind of summit," he said.French Ambassador in Dhaka Marie MASDUPUY, Member of Climate Parliament Bangladesh Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, Prime Minister's Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Md Akhter Hossain and Professor of Development Studies Department of Dhaka University Qazi Maruful Islam and Chief Executive of The Earth Mohammad Mamun Mia were, among others, present. �UNB