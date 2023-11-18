Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DNCC Mayor urges youth to come forward to build city

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Friday urged the youth to come forward to build the city.

"Young people had played the biggest role in bringing the red and green flag under the leadership of Bangabandhu. I am sure if the youth come forward, this country will change, this city will change," he said.

The DNCC mayor made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Youth Summit-2023, organised by The Earth and Climate Parliament Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Military Museum at Bijay Sarani in the capital this afternoon.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had stated that the Bengalees cannot be kept suppressed. "If the young generation comes forward with responsibility, they cannot be kept suppressed even today," he added.

Atiqul said the whole world is going through a difficult situation today due to climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and conflict.

Russia-Ukraine war is going on, while war continues in Gaza of Palestine, he said, adding that if the huge amount of money spent on war was used to combat climate change, the world would be much beautiful and safer.

As a result of climate change, the DNCC mayor said, the ice at the North Pole and South Pole is melting.

"Salinity has increased in the southern districts of Bangladesh. Cultivation is facing a huge setback there. People are moving to Dhaka from there for livelihood.

The entire country, including Dhaka, is facing challenges due to climate change. So, voice has to be raised through this kind of summit," he said.

French Ambassador in Dhaka Marie MASDUPUY, Member of Climate Parliament Bangladesh Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, Prime Minister's Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Md Akhter Hossain and Professor of Development Studies Department of Dhaka University Qazi Maruful Islam and Chief Executive of The Earth Mohammad Mamun Mia were, among others, present.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Maulana Bhasani’s 47th death anni observed
Seminar on ‘Development and Democracy’ held
Dengue claims 11 lives in 24hrs
NTMC database exposed personal info to open web: Report
Drug peddler held with 1.134 kg heroin in C'nawabganj
Coal-laden lighter vessel sinks in Pashur
Man  killed as tree falls on him in Sandwip
Biggest recognition for youths set for today


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft