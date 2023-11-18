Video
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:19 AM
Jabbar calls for developing children as smart citizens

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Posts and Telecommuni-cations Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Friday urged the parents to develop their children as smart citizens enriched with digital skills to deal with the challenges of Smart Bangladesh.

"It will not be easy to create smart citizens depending only on conventional education system of schools. It is the responsibility of parents to make their children smart citizens for a smart Bangladesh by imparting digital skills," he said.

The minister came up with the call while addressing the distribution ceremony of the 'Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB)-Luna Shamsuddoha Scholarship-2023' organized by TMGB, a organization of journalists covering ICT bit at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Faculty of Social Welfare of Dhaka University here as the chief guest, a press release said.

TMGB President Md Kawsar Uddin presided over the event and President of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Shomi Kaiser and Bijoy Digital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jasmine Jui also spoke, among others.    �BSS




