‘Nongar Trust’ demands river protection issues in election manifesto

'Nongar Trust' an organization works for saving water body in the country, demanded to include nine river protection issues in the all political parties election manifesto.Following the upcoming 12th general election the leaders of the organization made nine point demands at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club on Friday.Speakers said, "Rivers of our country are now under threat due to diversion of water through upstream dam, illegally extraction of sands, pollution and grabbing rivers by the land grabbers."Speakers demanded to preserve all the rivers, canals, bils, haors, ponds, and water bodies of the country.The nine demands include, removal of illegal constructions from all rivers, tributaries and canals and ensuring normal flow of rivers by installing boundary pillars. Launch circular water transportation into the capital by removing illegal occupation form 47 lost canals.They also demanded to renovate unplanned dams and low-height bridges and culverts of rivers. Ensure strict enforcement of laws against individuals and organizations that destroy rivers and cannels in the country.