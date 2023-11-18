Save Sunamganj canals from dying

Dear SirThe canals in Sunamganj, once teeming with life and vitality, are now sadly facing an imminent threat of degradation and extinction. The deterioration of these canals not only poses a severe risk to the local ecosystem but also directly impacts the livelihoods of countless individuals who depend on these water sources for sustenance and economic stability.It is heartbreaking to witness the gradual decline of these once-thriving canals, and their current state demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from all stakeholders involved.I firmly believe that proactive measures and collaborative action are indispensable to revive and preserve these crucial water channels. All relevant authorities, environmental organizations, and concerned citizens should come together in a unified effort to address this pressing issue. It is imperative that we prioritize the restoration and conservation of the canals in Sunamganj to safeguard our environment, uphold the livelihoods of local communities, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I eagerly anticipate positive steps towards the restoration and preservation of the canals in Sunamganj.Zihadul Islam BhuiyanVia Email