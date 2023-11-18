Importance of childhood education





In Bangladesh, early childhood education has emerged as a crucial yet historically overlooked facet of development. Despite recent strides, its significance has been undermined due to limited resources, lower awareness of its importance, inadequate infrastructure, and cultural norms that haven't traditionally emphasized its value.Early childhood education is the branch of academia that involves teaching children from birth to approximately eight years old. Children learn by playing and exploring in safe and stimulating environments. A strong foundation helps children develop the skills they need to become well-functioning adults.In particular, the time between birth and age 3 is a period of rapid brain development when billions of connections between individual neurons are established. Mechanisms and interventions to support that development must be available beginning at birth.Early childhood education may consist of any number of activities and experiences designed to aid in the cognitive and social development of preschoolers before they enter elementary school.Several reasons are present at some children in Bangladesh might not have access to early childhood education such as - Many families in Bangladesh face financial constraints and may not afford to send their children to preschool or early childhood education centres.In rural areas, access to quality education facilities, especially for early childhood, might be limited due to a lack of infrastructure or distance from educational institutions. Some families may not prioritize early childhood education due to cultural beliefs or traditions that prioritize other aspects of child-rearing or economic needs over formal education at a young age.In some cases, parents might not be aware of the importance of early childhood education or may not have access to information about its benefits for their children's development. There might be a shortage of qualified teachers or proper infrastructure for early childhood education in certain regions, making it challenging to establish or maintain such educational facilities.Implementing early childhood education in Bangladesh involves a multifaceted approach. It begins with government policies tailored for early childhood education and extends to infrastructure development, specialized teacher training, and inclusive curriculum design. Engaging parents and communities through workshops, awareness campaigns, and involvement opportunities is crucial. Continuous evaluation, partnerships for resources, and fostering research are essential for sustaining and improving these initiatives. The key lies in collaboration among various stakeholders and sustained commitment to prioritize early childhood education as a vital component of national development in Bangladesh.However, the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh pursued several early childhood development (ECD) initiatives in 2016. Non-government efforts complemented the government initiatives and helped achieve significant progress in this sector.Bangladesh ECD Network (BEN) provided technical support to the UNICEF-assisted ELCD Project (Phase II) of Bangladesh Shishu Academy to develop the strategic operational and implementation plan. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA), as the leading ministry for implementation of the policy, is now in the process of forming a national council headed by the Prime Minister and a coordination committee that includes 15 ministry representatives and a technical committee comprising ECD experts and professionals.The Institute of Child and Human Development (ICHD) has started implementing a program called "Early Brain Development Skill Enhancement Program" under the MoWCA. The main objective of the program is to build capacity of government officials and other relevant actors in early childhood care and development in order to create a foundation for the implementation of the Comprehensive Early Childhood Care and Development Policy, which was adopted in 2013 in Bangladesh.With the change of people's concept of early childhood education, the importance of early education gradually increases. Compared with the perfect primary and secondary education system, the early education system is not mature. Therefore, in the process of school education and family education, both sides need to carry out timely and effective communication on the growth of children. However, collaborative efforts involving governmental bodies, NGOs, and parental engagement reflect a promising shift towards recognizing the pivotal role of early childhood education in shaping the nation's future. Initiatives such as the establishment of national councils and strategic plans underscore Bangladesh's evolving commitment to nurturing its youngest citizens for holistic development.Efforts are being made by governments, NGOs, and educational institutions to improve access to early childhood education in Bangladesh, but challenges persist in reaching all children, especially those in remote or disadvantaged areas.The writer is a teacher at Modern International School, Fujirah, UAE