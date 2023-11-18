Silent surge of deadly Dengue unveils unnoticed epidemic

In the wake of the global pandemic that gripped the world's attention, it seems that another silent epidemic has been lurking in the shadows of our awareness - dengue fever. While the spotlight has been firmly fixed on the coronavirus, dengue has quietly been spreading its wings, affecting communities across Bangladesh without receiving the same level of attention. This raises critical questions about our focus on health crises and the need for a more comprehensive approach to public health.The year 2020 will forever be etched in our memories as the time when the world collectively grappled with the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments, healthcare systems, and communities mobilized to combat the virus, and public awareness reached unprecedented levels. However, in the midst of this global health emergency, dengue has continued to persist, often overlooked and underestimated.Bangladesh, like many other tropical countries, has been grappling with the recurring issue of dengue for years. The mosquito-borne viral infection, transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, has become an endemic problem, with seasonal spikes occurring during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods. Despite its prevalence, dengue has not commanded the same level of public attention or resources as the coronavirus.One plausible explanation for the overshadowing of dengue by the coronavirus is the sheer magnitude and novelty of the latter. COVID-19 brought with it a sense of urgency and fear, prompting immediate and drastic measures to curb its spread. Governments worldwide redirected resources, research, and public health efforts towards understanding, preventing, and treating COVID-19, leaving other health concerns somewhat neglected.The media, too, played a pivotal role in shaping public perceptions. Headlines dominated by COVID-19-related news left little room for coverage of other health issues, contributing to a skewed awareness of health priorities among the public. As a result, many individuals in Bangladesh may be unaware of the rising threat of dengue in their communities.It is crucial to recognize that dengue is not a new or unfamiliar foe in Bangladesh. The country has faced multiple dengue outbreaks in recent years, with thousands of reported cases and numerous fatalities. The recurrent nature of these outbreaks should prompt a reevaluation of our public health strategies, emphasizing the importance of sustained efforts to combat endemic diseases alongside responding to emerging threats.One key challenge in addressing dengue lies in its cyclic nature. The virus tends to resurface with each monsoon season, making it a persistent and predictable health concern. Unlike the sudden and unpredictable onset of a novel virus like SARS-CoV-2, dengue's familiarity might be breeding complacency. Consequently, the public may underestimate its severity and fail to take preventive measures seriously.The prevention and control of dengue require a multifaceted approach that goes beyond individual efforts. While personal measures such as using mosquito repellent and eliminating breeding grounds are essential, a comprehensive strategy must involve government initiatives, community engagement, and robust public awareness campaigns. These campaigns should not only occur during peak dengue seasons but should be sustained throughout the year to foster a continuous understanding of the risks posed by this endemic disease.Furthermore, the health infrastructure in Bangladesh must be fortified to effectively manage dengue cases. Hospitals and healthcare facilities should be adequately equipped to handle the surge in patients during peak dengue seasons. Specialized training for healthcare professionals in diagnosing and treating dengue is paramount, ensuring that the medical community is well-prepared to face the challenges posed by this recurring health crisis.As we reflect on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to acknowledge the interconnectedness of health issues. Neglecting endemic diseases in the pursuit of combating emerging threats can lead to dire consequences, as witnessed with the simultaneous rise of dengue amidst the global battle against coronavirus. Moving forward, a balanced and holistic approach to public health is essential, one that addresses both immediate threats and persistent challenges.In conclusion, while the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to redirect our focus towards endemic health issues such as dengue in Bangladesh. By fostering public awareness, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, and implementing comprehensive prevention strategies, we can hope to mitigate the impact of dengue and other endemic diseases. It is time for a collective effort to ensure that no health crisis, whether novel or recurrent, goes unnoticed or unaddressed in our pursuit of a healthier and more resilient society.The writer is a British Law Student, London College of Legal Studies (South)