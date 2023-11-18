Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

JAKARTA, Nov 17: About 250 Rohingya refugees crammed onto a wooden boat have been turned away from western Indonesia and sent back to sea, residents said Friday.

The group from the persecuted Myanmar minority arrived off the coast of Aceh province on Thursday but locals told them not to land. Some refugees swam ashore and collapsed on the beach before being pushed back onto their overcrowded boat.

After it was prevented from landing, the decrepit boat travelled dozens of kilometres farther east to North Aceh. But locals again sent them back to sea late Thursday.

By Friday, the vessel, which some on board said had sailed from Bangladesh about three weeks ago, was no longer visible from where it had landed in North Aceh, residents said.

Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year on long and treacherous sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

"We're fed up with their presence because when they arrived on land, sometimes many of them ran away. There are some kinds of agents that picked them up. It's human trafficking," Saiful Afwadi, a community leader in North Aceh, told AFP on Friday.

Chris Lewa, director of Rohingya rights organisation the Arakan Project, said the villagers' rejection seemed to be related to a lack of local government resources to accommodate the refugees and a feeling that people smugglers were using Indonesia as a transit point to Malaysia.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden, Xi compete for Asia-Pacific allies at summit
IHC to hear Nawaz appeals on Nov 21
About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea
Erdogan on ‘difficult’ German visit after Israel outbursts
China, Japan reaffirm strategic relations in rare leader talks
Aid supplies to Gaza halted again, UN says starvation imminent
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia’s west on decrepit boat


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft