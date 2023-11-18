Video
Erdogan on ‘difficult’ German visit after Israel outbursts

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

BERLIN, Nov 17: German leaders host Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks Friday, in a highly controversial visit made more explosive by Erdogan's branding of Israel as a "terror state".

Erdogan has been increasingly critical of Israel's war against Gaza-rulers Hamas, triggered after the Islamist gunmen's deadly attack on October 7 that Israel said killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

While Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Israel to offer Germany's unconditional and unwavering support after the Hamas attack, Erdogan has doubled down on his defence of the Islamists as "liberators" fighting for their land.

The Turkish leader has accused Israel of committing war crimes with its bombardment and ground incursion in Gaza, where the death toll has mounted past 11,000, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Hamas-run health authorities in the territory.

Erdogan's stance has sparked questions in Germany about the wisdom of hosting the Turkish leader at this time, with the opposition conservatives and even the liberal FDP, a member of Scholz's coalition, urging Scholz to scrap the invitation.

But the centre-left-led government said it was all the more important to keep talking in the toughest of times.

"We have always had difficult partners whom we have to deal with," said Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, acknowledging that it is a visit "that will be challenging given the current circumstances".    �AFP




