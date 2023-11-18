Aid supplies to Gaza halted again, UN says starvation imminent

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Nov 17: UN aid deliveries to Gaza were suspended again on Friday due to shortages of fuel and a communications shutdown, deepening the misery of thousands of hungry and homeless Palestinians as Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in the enclave.The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said civilians faced the "immediate possibility of starvation" due to the lack of food supplies.Palestinian news agency WAFA said a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike that hit a group of displaced people near the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt - the transit point for aid.Al Jazeera TV cited sources as saying that nine people were killed in the strike.There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported strike and Reuters could not verify it.Israel said its troops had found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas at Al Shifa hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip.The hospital, packed with patients and displaced people and struggling to keep operating, has become a major focus of global concern.Israel says Hamas has stored weapons and ammunition and is holding hostages in a network of tunnels under hospitals like Shifa, using patients and people taking shelter there as human shields. Hamas denies this.With the war about to enter its seventh week, there is no sign of any let-up despite international calls for a ceasefire or at least for humanitarian pauses.The conflict was triggered by a cross-border raid by Hamas militants on Oct 7 that killed about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, in the deadliest day in the state's 75-year-history.More than 11,500 Palestinians, at least 4,700 of them children, have now been killed in Israel's retaliatory military assault on Hamas-ruled Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry - a toll that far surpasses previous bouts of conflict in recent years.Israel has vowed to wipe out the militant group. Whole neighbourhoods of Gaza have been flattened in air and artillery strikes, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, and the humanitarian situation is catastrophic, aid agencies say.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), quoting Palestinian date, said Israeli attacks had destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.The United Nations said there would be no cross-border aid operation on Friday due to fuel shortages and a communication shutdown. For a second consecutive day on Thursday no aid trucks arrived in Gaza due to lack of fuel for distributing relief. �REUTERS