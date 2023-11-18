17 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 17 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Pabna, Nilphamari and Narayanganj, recently.CHATTOGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three accomplices of a drug dealer along with illegal firearms, yaba tablets, hemp and phensedyl from Chilatilla hilly area under Rangunia Upazila in the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are: Shakil Hossain 27, Mohammad Faruk, 22, and Mohammad Arif, 22, the accomplices of listed drug dealer Azizul Haque Shamim alias Allen Shamim of the area.Senior Assistant Director of RAB-7 Md Nurul Absar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chilatilla hilly area under Rangunia Upazila of the district, and arrested the trio along with firearms, yaba tablets and phensedyl.The RAB team recovered three country-made firearms, 44 bottles of phensedyl, 180 pieces of yaba tablets, 10 kilograms of hemp and three Close Circuit cameras used for the security of drug dens from two steel trunks kept in a special manner in a small tin house on the hill. Various devices are also seized at that time.Nurul Abser said the top listed terrorist and drug lord of this region Md Azizul Haque Shamim alias Allen Shamim was engaged in illegally buying and selling of drugs and terrorist activities with firearms in Chillatoli hills.According to RAB's investigation, the three arrested people were involved in buying and selling of arms, using illegal weapons, and many other crimes in the area.The recovered items were handed over to Rangunia Police Station (PS) for legal action, the RAB official added.RAJSHAHI: Two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested a man along with 3.5 kilograms of cannabis from Rajpara PS area in the city.Assistant Superintend of Police RMP Jamirul Islam confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday.The arrested person is Bashirul Islam, 30, son of Md Badrul Islam, a resident of Laxmipur Bakir Mor area under Rajpara PS.According to the press release, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Laxmipur Bakir Mor area, and arrested him along with the cannabis.Arrested Bashirul Islam has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long and three cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against him with various PSs earlier.After filing of a new case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rajpara PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the press release added.On the other hand, members of RAB-5 arrested a drug dealer along with 105 grams of heroin from Rail Station area in the city recently.The arrested man is Ruhul Amin, 43, son of late Sabeyar Rahman, a resident of Char Bhuban Para area under Godagari Upazila in the district.RAB-5 Commander Lt Col Riaz Shahriar said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rail Station Car Parking area in the city, and arrested Ruhul Amin along with the heroin.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rajshahi Railway PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.BARISHAL: Three people were arrested along with 6,000 yaba tablets and four kilograms of hemp in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday mornbi.Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) sources said on information, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of BMP conducted a drive in Chawmatha Bazar area in the city, and arrested a man along with 6,000 yaba tablets.The arrested man is Sheikh Mahbub, 46, son of late Sheikh Ahadullah, a resident of Bhurulia Village under Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira District.Meanwhile, a team from Airport Police Station under BMP conducted a drive in Pashchim Pangsha Eureka Polytechnic Institute area under Madhabpasha Union in Babuganj area, and arrested two persons along with four kilograms of hemp.The arrested persons are: Md Sohel Hawlader, 30, son of Ali Akbar Hawlader of Ward No. 23 Tajkathi area in the city; and Md Mamun Hawlader, 35, son of Md Yusuf Hawlader of Barafkathi area under Nalchhity Upazila in Jhalakati District.Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PSs concerned in these connections.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari Upazila of the district in three days.Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with seven kilograms of hemp and 140 bottles of phensedyl from the upazila on Tuesday.DB Police arrested a man along with 140 bottles of phensedyl in the evening.The arrested person is: Shahidul Islam, 45, a resident of Panimachhkuti area under Fulbari Sadar Union.DB Police sources said on information, a team of the District DB Police conducted a drive in Panimachhkuti area at around 7:30 pm, and arrested Shahidul along with the phensedyl.On the other hand, police arrested another man along with seven kilograms of hemp at night.The arrested man is Afsar Ali, 50, a resident of Madhya Dharmapur Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.On information, a team from the Fulbari PS conducted a drive in Madhya Dharmapur area at around 9:30 pm, and arrested Afsar Ali along with the hemp.After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, both the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday following the court orders.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the matter.Earlier, police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 200 yaba tablets from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.The arrested are: Limon Mia, 25, a resident of Kashipur Union, and Motiur Rahman, 23, of Fulbari Sadar Union.Fulbari PS OC Prankrishna Debnath said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Inspector Nazmus Sakib conducted a drive on the Fulbari-Nageswari road at Brac Mor area in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, and later, they were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.JOYPURHAT: DB Police arrested a man along with 30 bottles of foreign liquor from Panchbibi Upazila in the district at dawn on Monday.The arrested man is Laxman Rabidas, 38, son of Ramdeo Rabidas of Pashchim Kadia Lakma Village in the upazila.District DB Police OC Shahed Al Mamun said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in the house of Laxman at dawn, and arrested him along with the foreign liquor.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi PS against the arrested in this regard, the DB Police OC added.SANTHIA, PABNA: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 30 kilograms of hemp from Santhia Upazila in the district recently.The arrested are: Sumon Kha, 35, a resident of Dhopaghata Village, and Azim Uddin, 36, of East Raghabpur Village under Pabna Sadar Upazila.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Raghunathpur Village and arrested the duo along with the drugs, said Aminul Islam, inspector of Ataikula PS.At that time, the team also seized a CNG-run auto-rickshaw which was used to smuggle the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act and following a court order, the arrested were sent to jail, the police official added.JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Police arrested a man along 0.5 kilograms of hemp from Jaldhaka Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Md Shafiqul Islam, 52, son of late Azizul Haque, a resident Golna Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kaliganj Bazar under Golna Union, and arrested Shafiqul along with the hemp.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Jaldhaka PS, the arrested was produced before the court.Jaldhaka PS OC Muktarul Alam confirmed the matter.NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB-11 of Narayanganj arrested a man along with 9.5 kilograms of hemp recently.The arrested man is Afzal, 37, hails from Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur.RAB sources said on information, the elite force arrested him along with the hemp from a private car in Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla District.RAB-11 Media Officer ASP Sanad Barua confirmed the matter.