Two arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, M'singh

Two men were arrested along with firearms and drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Mymensingh, recently.RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with two one-shooter guns, five rounds of ammunition and 235 grams of heroin from Katakhali Police Station (PS) area in the city recently.The arrested man is Noyon Ali, 42, a resident of Chorshyampur area under Katakhali PS.RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Noyon, and arrested him red-handed along with the firearms and drugs.Later on, he was handed over to police after filling of a case with Katakhali PS against him, the RAB sources added.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with a foreign pistol, five rounds of ammunition and 22 kilograms of hemp from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Thursday night.The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan Rokib, 32, a resident of Tolali Village under Niguari Union in the upazila.Acting on a tipp-off, an operational team of the DNC conducted a drive in Tolali Village at night, and arrested him along with the firearms and drugs, said Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pagla PS.Morshed Alam, sup-inspector of District DNC, lodged two separate cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against him in this regard.Later on, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.