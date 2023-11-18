Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, M'singh

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested along with firearms and drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Mymensingh, recently.
 
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with two one-shooter guns, five rounds of ammunition and 235 grams of heroin from Katakhali Police Station (PS) area in the city recently.

The arrested man is Noyon Ali, 42, a resident of Chorshyampur area under Katakhali PS.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Noyon, and arrested him red-handed along with the firearms and drugs.

Later on, he was handed over to police after filling of a case with Katakhali PS against him, the RAB sources added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with a foreign pistol, five rounds of ammunition and 22 kilograms of hemp from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan Rokib, 32, a resident of Tolali Village under Niguari Union in the upazila.

Acting on a tipp-off, an operational team of the DNC conducted a drive in Tolali Village at night, and arrested him along with the firearms and drugs, said Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pagla PS.

Morshed Alam, sup-inspector of District DNC, lodged two separate cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against him in this regard.

Later on, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in eight districts
Two arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, M'singh
Three found dead in Joypurhat, Jhalakati, Natore
‘Community clinics only hope of char people to get health services easily’
Public Engineering Day observed at Kulaura
Farmers get agri-incentives at Kaliganj
Woman stabbed to death by husband at Mirzapur
Nine shops burnt in Noakhali


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft