Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:17 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in Joypurhat, Jhalakati, Natore

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two women and a schoolboy have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Jhalakati and Natore, in two days.  

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a woman from the side of a road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, 45, hailed from Sarail Village under Panchbibi Upazila of the district. She used to live in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur District.

Police sources said local people spotted the body of the woman on the side of the Hichmi-Puranpail bypass road in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.

JHALAKATI: The blood-stained body of a schoolboy was found in a canal near his home in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shahriar Islam Towhid, 11, son of Milon Hawlader, a resident of the upazila. He was a fourth grader at a local school.

The deceased's father Milon said Towhid went missing while he was on his way back home from school and later, his body carrying several injury marks was found floating in a canal next to the house.

Towhid was then rescued and taken to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival.
He demanded justice for the killing of his son.

Firoz Kamal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajapur PS, said the body was found in Tafalbari Canal of the upazila and it has been kept in Nilphamari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a woman, hanging from the ceiling of a room in her residence, in Jangli area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salma Begum, 30, wife of Saiful of the area. She was an employee of a nearby molasses factory.

Natore Sadar PS SI Abul Kalam Azad said locals saw the body of Salma Begum hanging from the ceiling of a room in her residence in Jangli area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from her house and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The husband of the deceased went into hiding since the incident.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest him and legal action would be taken in this regard, the SI added.




