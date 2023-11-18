‘Community clinics only hope of char people to get health services easily’

KURIGRAM, Nov 17: Syed Modasser Ali, chairman of community clinic health aid trust, said, community clinics (CCs) are the only hope of char people to get primary health care services in an easy way."CCs have been providing primary healthcare services including 28 sorts of medicines free of cost to the rural people including hard-to-reach char ones of the country since its inception", he also said.Dr Syed Modasser Ali, who was health, family welfare and social services affairs adviser of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from 2009 TO 2013 and is currently overseeing Bangladesh Community Clinic programme as chair of the Board of Trustees, made the comments while he was addressing a opinion exchange meeting with the community leaders involved in CC functioning on the premises of Afsar Ali Community Clinic located at Sannashikandi Char of Mohonganj Union under Razibpur Upazila in Kurigram District on Thursday.Dr Naheed Ferdousi, director of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital, Gopalganj, Programme Manager Dr Faruk Hossain accompanied him.Terming the establishment of the CCs across the country as the philosophy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he urged all concerned to be more serious to run the clinics properly in the coming days.Mentionable that infrastructural development were done for CCs and renovation works done for 19 CCs out of 33 CCs under Re-enforcing Rural Resilience Programme funded by Swiss Red Cross(SRC) and implemented by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), Gaibandha and Kurigram units in a bid to ensure primary health care services to the hard-to-reach char people of the districts.To see the overall activities of the clinics, Dr Modasser Ali and his team made the visit in the last few days and talked to the community leaders involved in CCs how to gear up the clinics in the future.Representative of BDRCS and SRC Tuhin Sammader, Project Officer Amal Kumar Pramanik also accompanied the team.