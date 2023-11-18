Public Engineering Day observed at Kulaura

KULAURA, MYMENSINGH, Nov 17: Public Engineering Day and the foundation anniversary of Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) were observed in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday.A colourful rally and street meeting were held in the town in the afternoon.Kulaura Upazila Project Officer Shimul Ali, Public Health Engineer Mohammad Mohsin, IDEB Upazila Unit Adviser Engineer Shahab Uddin, Acting President Engineer Altaf Hossain, General Secretary (GS) Engineer Abdur Rakib, Joint GS Engineer Miftah Uddin Bulbul and Organizing Secretary Engineer Abul Kalam, among others, also spoke in the meeting.