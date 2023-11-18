Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get agri-incentives at Kaliganj

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent


KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Nov 17: Free Boro hybrid rice seeds were distributed among marginal farmers as agricultural incentive in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

These seeds were distributed among around 2,450 farmers in the morning under the incentive programme to increase cultivation and production during Rabi season in the financial year 2020-2024.
Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizur Rahman was present and distributed these incentives at a programme organized by Kaliganj Upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

DAE Officer Oli Bhowmik, Deputy Assistant Plant Conservation Officer Akhtaruzzaman, and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officers Hashan Ali and Jahangir Alam, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Taslim.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in eight districts
Two arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, M'singh
Three found dead in Joypurhat, Jhalakati, Natore
‘Community clinics only hope of char people to get health services easily’
Public Engineering Day observed at Kulaura
Farmers get agri-incentives at Kaliganj
Woman stabbed to death by husband at Mirzapur
Nine shops burnt in Noakhali


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft