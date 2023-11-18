Farmers get agri-incentives at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Nov 17: Free Boro hybrid rice seeds were distributed among marginal farmers as agricultural incentive in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.These seeds were distributed among around 2,450 farmers in the morning under the incentive programme to increase cultivation and production during Rabi season in the financial year 2020-2024.Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizur Rahman was present and distributed these incentives at a programme organized by Kaliganj Upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.DAE Officer Oli Bhowmik, Deputy Assistant Plant Conservation Officer Akhtaruzzaman, and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officers Hashan Ali and Jahangir Alam, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Taslim.