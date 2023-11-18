Woman stabbed to death by husband at Mirzapur

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, Nov 17: A housewife was stabbed to death reportedly by her husband in Mirzapur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.The incident took place in Ichail Village under Bhatgram Union of the upazila at early hours.The deceased was identified as Bedena Begum, 50, wife of Ruhul Amin, a resident of the aforesaid village.Quoting locals, Bhatgram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ajharul Islam said there had been a longstanding quarrel between Bedena and Ruhul Amin over family issues.As sequel to it, they locked into a fight in the early morning and at one stage of the altercation, Ruhul stabbed on his wife's chest with a sharp knife, leaving her critically injured.Bedena Begum was then rescued and taken to Tangail Kumudini Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.Since the incident happened, Ruhul went into hiding, the UP chairman added.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Mohammad Monjurul Islam said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.