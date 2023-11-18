Nine shops burnt in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 17: At least nine shops were gutted by fire in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Monday.The incident took place in Pitambur Bazar under Deoti Union of the upazila at around 1:45 am.Local sources said the fire broke out at the market at early hours due to short circuit. At least nine shops were gutted by the fire at that time.On information, a unit of Sonaimuri Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the blaze after two hours of frantic effort.The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.Sonaimuri Fire Service Station Officer Md Raqibul Islam confirmed the incident.