One to die, 24 get life term in murder cases

Separate courts sentenced a man to death and 24 others including a woman to life-term imprisonment in different murder cases in five districts- Narayanganj, Joypurhat, Laxmipur, Munshiganj and Chuadanga, in recent times.NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a young man to life-term imprisonment for killing a child after abduction in 2018.Narayanganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol delivered the verdict.The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000The condemned convict is Nazmul Huda Liyon, 28, hails from Bhelpopa area in Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District. He lives in a rented house in Bholail Shantinagar area of Fatullah in Narayanganj.According to the case statement, on September 26, 2018 Nazmul abducted Ahad Babu, son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Bholail Shantinagar area of Fatullah. The next day, Munshiganj Sadar Police informed Majid that the body of Ahad was dumped in the river.Later on, police arrested Nazmul in connection with the incident.A case was filed against Nazmul in this regard, and after investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced 14 people to life-term imprisonment for killing a man in Panchbibi Upazila in 2003.Joypurhat Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Noor Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.The condemned convicts are: Abdul Mannan, Shonowar Hossain, Sahaj Hossain, Anwar Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Riaz Uddin alias Reaz, Ramzan Ali, Abdul Wahab, Farooq Hossain, Md Dulo, Shahjahan, Shafiqul Islam and Anishur Rahman. All of them are residents of Harenda Village in Panchbibi Upazila.According to the case statement, on the night of May 5, 2003, four brothers along with Bhola Mondal went to cultivate a land far away from their home with a power-tiller.At that time, the accused attacked on Bhola Mondal with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured over previous enmity.Bhola Mondal was then rescued and admitted to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex with serious injuries, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. Later on, he died on the way to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital.The deceased's brother Dola Mondal filed a murder case with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) on May 6, 2003 accusing 25 people in this regard.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against 14 people.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced six people to life-term imprisonment for killing a schoolboy in 2014.Judge of Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Court Md Rahibul Islam delivered the verdict in presence of one convict Ilius.The other convicts are: Masudur Rahman alias Kala Masud; Nur Mohammad Liton; Saddam, Anwar Hossain Saddam, Shahriar Rashed. All of the five are now on the run.The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and and in default, they will have to suffer another year in prison.The court also acquitted another accused, named Taju Bhuiyan, as the allegation brought against him was not proved.According to the prosecution, on April 21, 2014, the convicts wearing mask stormed into the house of one Mamunur Rashid Babul and ransacked furniture and other valuables.At that time, Babul's mother and his sister-in-law fled the scene but his nephew Shimul, an eighth grader of Protapganj High School, protested the convicts.The convicts then took Shimul to a primary school and shot him to death.Babul, who was admitted to a hospital for treatment earlier, field a case after 14 days of the incident on May 5, 2014.Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector in Noakhali Md Anwar ul Islam submitted the charge-sheet on March 4, 2020 after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.MUNSHIGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment for killing her stepson in Sirajdikhan Upazila in 2017.Munshiganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Yasmin Urmi handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined her Tk 1 lakh, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.According to the prosecution, the woman strangled her 9-year-old stepson, named Easin, to death at their house and threw his body in a ditch in Shialdi Village under the upazila on June 11, 2017.Following the murder, Yasin's father lodged a murder case against the woman with Sirajdikhan PS.After examining the evidences and hearing witnesses, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday in presence of the convict.CHUADANGA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death and two others to life-term imprisonment for killing a third grader child in Sadar Upazila in 2022.Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Masud Ali handed down the verdict.The death-row convict is Mohammad Momin, 23, a resident of Taltala area under Chuadanga Municipality. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.The lifers are: Parvez Ahmed, 28, and Ashrafuzzaman Rizon, 30. They were fined Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.Of the convicts, Parvez is now on the run while an arrest warrant was issued for him.According to the case statement, Abu Huraira, son of Abdul Barek and a third grader of Victoria Jubilee Government High School, went missing on January 19, 2022.As the child was not found for five days, his father filed a case naming five people including Momin with the PS concerned on January 25, 2022.Later on, police recovered the child's body from a graveyard in Taltala area on February 15 of the same year after Momen had been arrested.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the three on August 14 in 2022.After completing legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment in the presence of the two accused.