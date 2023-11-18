Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers expect bumper T-Aman paddy at Kaharole

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

Farmers expect bumper T-Aman paddy at Kaharole

Farmers expect bumper T-Aman paddy at Kaharole

KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, Nov 17: Despite late planting of saplings amid a drought-like situation, wide fields of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in Kaharole Upazila of the district are growing up in the expected way.

Farmers of the upazila are hoping a bumper yielding of T-Aman paddy.

At present, brightly grown T-Aman fields elsewhere in the district are making their hope about bumper Aman production.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some farmers said, if weather goes fair without natural disaster, bumper yields of T-Aman are very likely in all areas in Dinajpur.

Earlier, these T-Aman fields had one-cropping pattern. Also these were not producing adequate crops. Farmers of these lands could not get adequate crops to meet their family demands. But at present, these lands have been brought under modern farming system. Now more than two crops are being cultivated.

In transforming the one-crop lands into multi-cropping pattern, system has been introduced by the local upazila agriculture office.

In order to make these lands multi-cropping, the upazila agriculture office played a vital role with assisting farmers in all ways.

According to sources at Upazila Agriculture Office, this season T-Aman cultivation has increased  to 15,339 hectares (ha) from targeted 15,250 ha, a higher by 89 ha, in six unions of the upazila.

Kaharole Upazila Agriculture Officer Mallika Rani Sehan Beesh said, providing advice to T-Aman farmers is continuing at the field level.

A recent visit to different areas of these unions found bright growth of paddy plants in field after field. According to farmers, the brightly growing T-Aman fields are showing them hope for bumper production of paddy.

Farmers in different areas said, T-Aman sapling plantation was hampered due to lack of rainfall at the pick time of the season.

That is why at the last time of the season, they completed sapling plantation with alternative irrigation. Now they are delighted to see that, despite a big trouble in the beginning, they might get bumper yielding.

A farmer of Ramchandrapur Union in the upazila Md Hazrat Ali said, per bigha (33 decimals) cultivation cost has stood at about 19,000 including cost of planting, irrigation, insecticide, two-time weeding and fertiliser. The highest paddy production can be 16-17 maunds per bigha that is worth about Tk 16,000-17,000, he added.

He further said, farmers will be in trouble if their farming costs and market prices of paddy are not adjusted properly.

Others  like Md Afsar Ali, Suman Chandra Ray, Poresh Chandra Ray from different areas said, due to repeated irrigation, their cost of T-Aman cultivation has increased.

So far, growing T-Aman fields are free from any type of pest attack. If weather remains fair, farmers will get good yielding and profitable prices, they added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in eight districts
Two arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, M'singh
Three found dead in Joypurhat, Jhalakati, Natore
‘Community clinics only hope of char people to get health services easily’
Public Engineering Day observed at Kulaura
Farmers get agri-incentives at Kaliganj
Woman stabbed to death by husband at Mirzapur
Nine shops burnt in Noakhali


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft