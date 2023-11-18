Farmers expect bumper T-Aman paddy at Kaharole

KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, Nov 17: Despite late planting of saplings amid a drought-like situation, wide fields of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in Kaharole Upazila of the district are growing up in the expected way.Farmers of the upazila are hoping a bumper yielding of T-Aman paddy.At present, brightly grown T-Aman fields elsewhere in the district are making their hope about bumper Aman production.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some farmers said, if weather goes fair without natural disaster, bumper yields of T-Aman are very likely in all areas in Dinajpur.Earlier, these T-Aman fields had one-cropping pattern. Also these were not producing adequate crops. Farmers of these lands could not get adequate crops to meet their family demands. But at present, these lands have been brought under modern farming system. Now more than two crops are being cultivated.In transforming the one-crop lands into multi-cropping pattern, system has been introduced by the local upazila agriculture office.In order to make these lands multi-cropping, the upazila agriculture office played a vital role with assisting farmers in all ways.According to sources at Upazila Agriculture Office, this season T-Aman cultivation has increased to 15,339 hectares (ha) from targeted 15,250 ha, a higher by 89 ha, in six unions of the upazila.Kaharole Upazila Agriculture Officer Mallika Rani Sehan Beesh said, providing advice to T-Aman farmers is continuing at the field level.A recent visit to different areas of these unions found bright growth of paddy plants in field after field. According to farmers, the brightly growing T-Aman fields are showing them hope for bumper production of paddy.Farmers in different areas said, T-Aman sapling plantation was hampered due to lack of rainfall at the pick time of the season.That is why at the last time of the season, they completed sapling plantation with alternative irrigation. Now they are delighted to see that, despite a big trouble in the beginning, they might get bumper yielding.A farmer of Ramchandrapur Union in the upazila Md Hazrat Ali said, per bigha (33 decimals) cultivation cost has stood at about 19,000 including cost of planting, irrigation, insecticide, two-time weeding and fertiliser. The highest paddy production can be 16-17 maunds per bigha that is worth about Tk 16,000-17,000, he added.He further said, farmers will be in trouble if their farming costs and market prices of paddy are not adjusted properly.Others like Md Afsar Ali, Suman Chandra Ray, Poresh Chandra Ray from different areas said, due to repeated irrigation, their cost of T-Aman cultivation has increased.So far, growing T-Aman fields are free from any type of pest attack. If weather remains fair, farmers will get good yielding and profitable prices, they added.