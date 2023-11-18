TCB starts selling goods at Karimganj

KARIMGANJ, KISHOREGANJ, Nov 17: Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Tuesday started distributing products among beneficiary families to keep prices of daily necessities tolerable.Gundhar Union Chairman Abu Sayem Bhuiyan Rasel inaugurated the distribution programme in Urdighi (Marchikhali) market in the upazila.Beneficiaries are also happy to buy oil and pulse at fair prices. They are also getting rice.Buyers are also happy to get each 5 kilogram (kg) rice at Tk 30 per kg, 2 kg pulse at Tk 60 and 2 litre edible oil at Tk 100.But beneficiaries said, it will be better to bring all the middle class people under this programme.Among others, Tag Officer Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Manju Mia, Dealer Md Mahbubur Rahman Sumon, Union Female Member Sohela Akhtar, Member Milon Mia, and Member Azharul Islam Bakul were present at the opening function.