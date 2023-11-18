Video
Home Countryside

Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Nov 17: Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Sadar and Parbatipur upazilas of the district in two days.

A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the district town on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lipi Roy, 28, daughter of Raj Kumar, a resident of Bhwalghat area under Thakurgaon District.

She completed her post-graduation from Thakurgaon Government College and had been taking preparation for job examinations.

According to the deceased's friends, Lipi along with her younger sister used to live together at a hostel in the town. She was frustrated for few months as her boyfriend broke up with her.

As sequel to it, she might have committed suicide after being frustrated by the separation, they said.

Md Joynal Abedin, the owner of the hostel, said Lipi hanged herself from the ceiling of her room after writing a suicide note in absence of her younger sister.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Md Farid Hossain said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after finishing the autopsy, the OC added.

Earlier, a young housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Mili Akhter, 20, wife of Asaduzzaman of Uttar Bishnupur Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Motahar Sheikh of Taraganj Upazila in Rangpur.

It was known that Mili got married with Asaduzzaman, son of Rezwan Sarker, about a year back. Since the marriage, Asaduzzaman used to torture his wife. On Monday morning, he again beat up Mili.

Following this, Mili hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the evening. Later on, she was rescued, but died on the way to a Rangpur hospital.
 
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father lodged a case with Parbatipur Model PS in this regard.

Following this, police arrested three persons including the deceased's husband.

Parbatipur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Hafiz Md Raihan confirmed the incident.




