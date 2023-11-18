Two children die from snakebites in Noakhali, Chattogram

Two children died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Chattogram, in two days.BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A minor girl died after being bitten by a snake in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Nuba, 3, daughter of United Arab Emirates expatriate Nurul Islam Riad, a resident of Anantapur Village under Aklashpur Union in the upazila.According to local sources, the child went to her maternal house at Kamdebpur Village with his mother. On Tuesday afternoon, a poisonous snake bit her leg while she was playing in a room, which left the girl critically injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where she died at night while undergoing treatment.CHATTOGRAM: A minor child died after being bitten by a snake in Raozan Upazila of the district on Monday evening.The deceased was identified as Abdul Quader, 6, son of Abu Syed, a resident of Dakshin Samsherpara Village under Kadalpur Union in the upazila.It was learnt that the boy was walking near his house in the evening. At that time, a poisonous snake bit his leg, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued by the family members and admitted to Raozan Upazila Health Complex. Later on, he was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated further, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.