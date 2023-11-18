Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New registrar building built in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Our Correspondent

PABNA. Nov 17: The newly constructed four-storey district registrar's building was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The building has been built at about Tk 5.5 crore.

Ghulam Farooq Prince, MP, inaugurated the building.

After the opening, good health and long life were sought for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said, government offices are being modernised to provide accessible services to common people.

Municipal Mayor Sharif Uddin Pradhan, District Registrar Deepak Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Director of Local Government Saiful Islam, Executive Engineer of Public Works Mostafizur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Engineer FM Zahidul Islam, Deputy Divisional Engineer Masood Rana, Sadar Sub-Registrar Yusuf Ali, Finance Secretary of Upazila Awami League (AL) Hirok Hossain, Municipal AL leader Kamruzzaman Rocky and former organizing secretary of District Juba League Mostak Ahmed, among others, were present.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in eight districts
Two arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, M'singh
Three found dead in Joypurhat, Jhalakati, Natore
‘Community clinics only hope of char people to get health services easily’
Public Engineering Day observed at Kulaura
Farmers get agri-incentives at Kaliganj
Woman stabbed to death by husband at Mirzapur
Nine shops burnt in Noakhali


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft