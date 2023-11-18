New registrar building built in Pabna

PABNA. Nov 17: The newly constructed four-storey district registrar's building was inaugurated on Tuesday.The building has been built at about Tk 5.5 crore.Ghulam Farooq Prince, MP, inaugurated the building.After the opening, good health and long life were sought for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said, government offices are being modernised to provide accessible services to common people.Municipal Mayor Sharif Uddin Pradhan, District Registrar Deepak Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Director of Local Government Saiful Islam, Executive Engineer of Public Works Mostafizur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Engineer FM Zahidul Islam, Deputy Divisional Engineer Masood Rana, Sadar Sub-Registrar Yusuf Ali, Finance Secretary of Upazila Awami League (AL) Hirok Hossain, Municipal AL leader Kamruzzaman Rocky and former organizing secretary of District Juba League Mostak Ahmed, among others, were present.