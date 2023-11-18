Video
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:16 AM
Home Countryside

All preparations set to face cyclone ‘Midhili’ in Khulna coastal belt

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 17: The district administration has taken all sorts of preparation to tackle any situation caused by the approaching cyclonic storm 'Midhili' in the coastal belt of Khulna.

The cyclonic storm 'Midhili' over Southeast Bay intensified into a 'cyclonic storm' to cross the coastal belt from Friday afternoon to evening, said Amirul Azad, senior officer of Khulna Met Office on Friday.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep danger signal 7 while danger signal 6 at Chatogram Port until further notice due the depression over the west-central Bay and adjoining areas.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty or squally wind occurred over North Bay and adjoining offshore areas, chars and coastal areas of the country, he added.

A virtual meeting organized by Khulna District Development and Coordination Committee was held on Thursday afternoon at Circuit House conference room here to face cyclone 'Midhila', District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Abdul Karim confirmed it to The Daily Observer.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin, the meeting decided to keep standby medical teams with adequate relief materials including drinking water and dry foods in all shelter centres during pre-and post-cyclonic situation.

Md Abdul Karim said, necessary steps have been taken so that people and their livestock near coastal areas can safely take refuse in the cyclone shelters.

He said, a total of 433 cyclone shelter centres have been opened to be prepared in all coastal upazilas of the district.

Karim said, around 5,280 volunteers including members of Red Crescent Society, a large number of medical team with health workers will be kept prepared to cope with the cyclone.

Announcement through loud speakers about the cyclone awareness begins on Friday morning in all coastal areas, and it will continue until further notice, he added.

He said, safe drinking water and dry food items have been sent to the coastal areas, and cash aids are kept ready for distribution.

"Special preparations have been taken for four more risky coastal upazilas like Koyra, Paikgacha, Dakope and Batiaghata in the district," he added.

As part of the preparations to cope with the consequences of the cyclone "Midhila,' all ships has been anchored at safe places since Friday morning.

These instructions were given at an emergency meeting on cyclone 'Midhila' preparation held in the meeting room of Mongla port on Thursday, Makruzzaman, secretary of MPA confirm the matter.

"In order to keep the port channel safe, the domestic cargoes and lighterages have been moved out of the channel. Besides, initiatives have been taken to keep Navy and Coast Guard ships in a safe position at the port jetty," he said.

All 15 commercial foreign ships have already been kept at safe places and alert position while any other ships have been asked not to anchor at the port jetty before 'Midhila' crosses Bangladesh, he added.

Coast Guard West Zone and Department of Forest (DoF) in both East and West Sundarban have taken preparations to cope with any eventuality of the severe cyclone.




