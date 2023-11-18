Hit Pakistani cricket show wins hearts in India

NEW DELHI, NOV 17: Long-simmering rivalries on and off the pitch divided India and Pakistan once more at the World Cup, but a cricket show run by Pakistani greats of the game has won fans across the border.The Pavilion, featuring cricketing heroes turned broadcasters including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and Moin Khan, has been a hit in India for what fans say is its unbiased and engaging commentary."They give cutting-edge, sharp analysis," said Shubhanan Nair, a 32-year-old in India's southern city of Bangalore, who said watching the programme online had become part of his "daily ritual"."They will talk about what went wrong with every team, including their own... they also appreciate whichever team did well."Neighbours India and Pakistan share deep cultural and linguistic links but their history has been mired in violence and bloodshed.The two nuclear-armed nations have fought three wars since the subcontinent's partition in 1947."If it's black, we say black, and if it's white, we say white," presenter and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram told AFP."Speak your own mind but nothing personal, everything has to be professional and positive."Launched for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, the show enjoyed viewing figures on all platforms of about 130 million -- until the one-day World Cup opened last month in India.Akram said numbers were now "almost double"."It's just four to five of us talking, no science... it's a lot of hard work," he said. �AFP