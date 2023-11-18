Video
The pursuit of happiness

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Farzana Zahid Manoshi

From cradle to death life tends us to be reminiscent ,reminiscence  of  all the momentssaturating on a canvas named 'memory'.Among all the wave of emotions we ever experience ,happiness is the one shade we always yearn for our canvas.Few days back I attendeda wedding.The hall was packed with people's joyous presence and festive vibe still I was feeling lost and unmindful.Laterat midnight away from  noises,whenthe cold breeze embraced my skin and stillness descended upon the world,finally peace of my mind was retrieved. Then I felt sometimes contentment can be found in silence and solitude rather than chaos .What happiness really is? We often confine it in money, materialistic possession, personal accomplishments, social acceptance and reputation.But as I grow older, I realize happiness always corelates with peace and serenity of mind.

The more we simplify our vision and perception, the more purpose of life can be pulled off. Grooming the heart to see good in everything is the very first essence to be happy. Delightful sunsets, sound of rain, subtle smile of mother, and fragrance of flowers, quite midnights-aren't all these delicate things enough to be grateful about life? Happiness should be a way of living rather than a destination or ultimate goal. Some people have everything in life still feel dissatisfied because gratitude is veiled in their instinct. Deriving tranquility from external factors or outside may not help the wellbeing of self inlonger run oflife .It should alwayscome fromwithin us and byproduct ofour own actions.

It's hard to put a smile on face every time and keep chasing  pleasurebecause life will always throw obstacles ,pain and failure on us .I firmly believe tough times are for endure. A heart that holds virtues may get deceived by peoplebut altruism never goes in vein.Positive mindsetis always a win be it in good or bad phase.A small act of charity, planting trees, being kind around surrounding,sharing meal with a homeless person ,making efforts for loved ones all the good deedsadd meaning to life in true sense .No matter how vigorouswe are, no one is immune in being unhappy at times. But regardless of how bad life is, hard moments always do pass. There is a proverb "After storm comes calm." No matter what circumstances are, we can build a life that gives us inner joy and pursuit of happiness.




