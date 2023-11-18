Pre winter skin care

Video
Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Women\'s Own Desk

With the winter season just around the corner, you must already be worried about your skin. As the weather changes, the requirement for your skin also changes. You need to take proper measures and steps to ensure you have healthy-looking skin all year long. Winter can be harsh, especially for the dry skin people. When not taken care of skin, it will look dry and dull. In such instances, people spend tons of money on trying cosmetic products, which can actually be harmful to the skin.

Maintaining healthy skin
If you are hoping to maintain healthy-looking skin throughout the winter season, then here are certain steps you can follow. When done right, for sure, the results will be satisfactory.
Avoid hot baths
Taking a long shower during the winter might seem a great idea, but when you have been out in the cold for a long time, your skin will lose its moisture. Further, going ahead to take a hot shower can reduce the moisture content. In case you love hot showers, then make sure you reduce the timing, like keep it 10 minutes to a maximum, and avoid taking a hot shower more than once a day. With this step, you will keep your skin nourished and moisturized.

Moisturize well
During the winter season is highly important to keep the skin nourished. Make sure to use an adequate amount of moisturizer regularly. Also, you must eat well and keep yourself hydrated, as it will help provide the skin with much-needed moisture.

Although using a moisturizer is important, but it is crucial that will use the right one for your skin. Consider taking the advice of a skincare specialist to use the right option.

Nutriglow has a range of moisturizers that is suited for your skin. At the same time, the natural ingredients will offer great benefits.




