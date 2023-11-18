Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

The pursuit of happiness

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Farzana Zahid Manoshi

The pursuit of happiness

The pursuit of happiness

From cradle to death, life tends to be reminiscent of all the moments saturating on a canvas named 'memory'. Among all the waves of emotions we ever experience, happiness is the one shade we always yearn for.

A few days ago, I attended a wedding. The hall was packed with people's joyous presence and festive vibe, but I was still feeling lost and unmindful. Later, at midnight, away from noises, when the cold breeze embraced my skin and stillness descended upon the world, finally peace of mind was retrieved.

Then I felt that sometimes contentment can be found in silence and solitude rather than chaos. What is happiness really? We often confine it to money, materialistic possessions, personal accomplishments, social acceptance, and reputation. But as I grow older, I realize happiness always relates to peace and serenity of mind.

The more we simplify our vision and perception, the more the purpose of life can be pulled off. Grooming the heart to see the good in everything is the very essence of being happy. Delightful sunsets, the sound of rain, the subtle smile of a mother, the fragrance of flowers, quite midnights-aren't all these delicate things enough to make us grateful for life? Happiness should be a way of living rather than a destination or ultimate goal.

Some people who have everything in life still feel dissatisfied because gratitude is veiled in their instincts. Deriving tranquility from external factors or the outside may not help the wellbeing of oneself in the long run of life. It should always come from within us and be a byproduct of our own actions.

It's hard to put a smile on your face every time and keep chasing pleasure because life will always throw obstacles, pain,pain and failure at us. I firmly believe tough times are for the brave. A heart that holds virtues may get deceived by people, but altruism never goes in vain.

A positive mindset is always a win, be it in a good or bad phase. A small act of charity, planting trees, being kind around others, sharing a meal with a homeless person, making efforts for loved ones-all the good deeds add meaning to life in the true sense.

No matter how vigorous we are, no one is immune to being unhappy at times. But regardless of how bad life is, hard moments always do pass.There is a proverb: "After a storm comes a calm." No matter what the circumstances are, we can build a life that gives us inner joy and the pursuit of happiness.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Celebrate your daughter’s first period
Oprah says ‘Color Purple’ helped her deal with childhood rape
Pre winter skin care
The pursuit of happiness
Women’s right: Ensuring financial security in a family
Street children vulnerable to violence: Need night shelter for protection  
How pandemic changed the life of a nutritionist
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft