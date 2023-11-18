The pursuit of happiness

From cradle to death, life tends to be reminiscent of all the moments saturating on a canvas named 'memory'. Among all the waves of emotions we ever experience, happiness is the one shade we always yearn for.A few days ago, I attended a wedding. The hall was packed with people's joyous presence and festive vibe, but I was still feeling lost and unmindful. Later, at midnight, away from noises, when the cold breeze embraced my skin and stillness descended upon the world, finally peace of mind was retrieved.Then I felt that sometimes contentment can be found in silence and solitude rather than chaos. What is happiness really? We often confine it to money, materialistic possessions, personal accomplishments, social acceptance, and reputation. But as I grow older, I realize happiness always relates to peace and serenity of mind.The more we simplify our vision and perception, the more the purpose of life can be pulled off. Grooming the heart to see the good in everything is the very essence of being happy. Delightful sunsets, the sound of rain, the subtle smile of a mother, the fragrance of flowers, quite midnights-aren't all these delicate things enough to make us grateful for life? Happiness should be a way of living rather than a destination or ultimate goal.Some people who have everything in life still feel dissatisfied because gratitude is veiled in their instincts. Deriving tranquility from external factors or the outside may not help the wellbeing of oneself in the long run of life. It should always come from within us and be a byproduct of our own actions.It's hard to put a smile on your face every time and keep chasing pleasure because life will always throw obstacles, pain,pain and failure at us. I firmly believe tough times are for the brave. A heart that holds virtues may get deceived by people, but altruism never goes in vain.A positive mindset is always a win, be it in a good or bad phase. A small act of charity, planting trees, being kind around others, sharing a meal with a homeless person, making efforts for loved ones-all the good deeds add meaning to life in the true sense.No matter how vigorous we are, no one is immune to being unhappy at times. But regardless of how bad life is, hard moments always do pass.There is a proverb: "After a storm comes a calm." No matter what the circumstances are, we can build a life that gives us inner joy and the pursuit of happiness.