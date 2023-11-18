Video
Women's right: Ensuring financial security in a family

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Farzana Yasmine

Women’s right: Ensuring financial security in a family

Women’s right: Ensuring financial security in a family

Until the end of time, we talk about women's rights.  We watch lots of talk shows telecast on TV media about this common issue. But it is observed we are not able to ensure women's rights at home, in our family by the book! If your widowed mother does not have any source of income, how can you ensure your mother's financial security as a son or a daughter of your mother? In society, the solitude of women has increased and it has become a social disease.

It is a fact that all women cannot get the utmost facility to be educated though women's financial security discusses some factors  such as access to education, employment opportunities, financial literacy and the ability to manage and invest their finances.

Still, the title of 'homemaker or house wife' is a stereotype idea in the society. Being a home maker in a family, some women feel an inferiority complex or the society makes them lift up this type of complexity. Whatever the scenario is! A woman should accept the idea that her husband will ensure her wholehearted financial support because it is her right.

There is no shame in getting this right; rather it is an honour for her. It is also keenly observed that the family will ensure that a woman will get the proper right of inheritance and family wealth. It will help women obtain economic stability and financial security. Besides, families should encourage the pursuit of knowledge for girl children and women.

If we would like to boost the personal growth, relationships, self-esteem and overall psychological well-being of women, the family and the society should ensure the financial security of women. Financial security can reduce the stress of women.

Consequently, women can enhance their sense of control and widen their mental health. If a housewife gets the financial security from her family, she can manage the unexpected expenses or emergencies and she can also reduce the financial stress within the family.

During the pandemic, the world witnessed the practice of minimalism because of the lack of financial soundness and in this situation, undoubtedly, women made a great contribution to foster a more equitable and sustainable family relation through their knowledge of economic solvency.

Therefore, a family should give full support to the women if they would like to continue their education, job or other businesses to promote their aspirations and contribute their willing participations in the family. However, the family should ensure the financial safety of a woman after separation or divorce.

To create a nice world, we have to ensure equality and serene surroundings for women. Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg , an American lawyer and jurist said, " Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation."

A writer is senior teacher of Navy Anchorage School and College Khulna




« PreviousNext »

