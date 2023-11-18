Video
Winter BBQ at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Life &Style Desk

A gentle cool breeze is the early call for winter season. Now that the summer is over and winter is rolling in, everyone is drawn to welcome the long-awaited BBQ season.

Keeping this in mind, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is all set to satiate the hunger with an unmissable foodie experience - Surf N' Turf Winter BBQ! This popular, tantalizing live BBQ buffet dinner will take place every Friday from 6:30pm onwards, starting from  November 17, 2023 till  March 10, 2024.

To appease the appetite, there is an exclusive selection of salads, soups, fish and grilled meat items, desserts and succulent dishes to unwind along with some entertaining live music performance at the scenic Poolside Garden and feasting under the stars with their loved ones.

The culinary team of Radisson Blu Dhaka will present a specially crafted menu of mouth-watering sea food and meaty BBQ delights for all the food lovers.

 Throughout this winter season, this five-star hotel will make sure that the majority of the food ingredients and raw materials are coming fresh to ensure the scrumptious flavors of the BBQ offerings to indulge themselves in.

Starting with the cold appetizers such as BBQ Beef Salad, German Potato Salad, Coleslaw Salad, Assorted Cheese with Condiments and so on.

The Mexican Tex Mex Station will be featuring Mexican Chicken Tacos, Mexican Sweet Corn with Condiments (Salsa) along with Mexican Sub Sandwich etc.

The hot buffet station will showcase various kinds of delicacies like Chicken Red Curry, Steamed Basmati Rice, Roasted Vegetables, Chili Pepper Beef, Vegetable Dopiyaza, Duck Masala, Mutton Biriyani and many more delicious items.



