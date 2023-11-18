Tomato Chutney

Ingredients :v 500g red onion, finely slicedv 1kg tomato, choppedv 4 garlic cloves, slicedv 1 red chilli, chopped (optional)v 4cm piece ginger, peeled and choppedv 250g brown sugarv 150ml red wine vinegarv 5 cardamom seedsv � tsp paprikaMethod:All the ingredients into a large heavy-based pan and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring frequently. Simmer for 1 hr, then bring to a gentle boil so that the mixture turns dark, jammy and shiny. Place into sterilised jars and allow to cool before covering. Will keep for 6 weeks.