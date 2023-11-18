Tomato Chutney

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 131
Ingredients : v 500g red onion, finely sliced
v 1kg tomato, chopped
v 4 garlic cloves, sliced
v 1 red chilli, chopped (optional)
v 4cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped
v 250g brown sugar
v 150ml red wine vinegar
v 5 cardamom seeds
v � tsp paprika
Method: All the ingredients into a large heavy-based pan and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring frequently. Simmer for 1 hr, then bring to a gentle boil so that the mixture turns dark, jammy and shiny. Place into sterilised jars and allow to cool before covering. Will keep for 6 weeks.