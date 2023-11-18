Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 November, 2023, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Coconut Almond Rice

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Coconut Almond Rice

Coconut Almond Rice

Ingredients:
v    1 stalk fresh lemongrass, outer leaves peeled, 3-inch-long piece cut from root end and sliced in half lengthwise

v    2 cups unsweetened coconut milk
v    1 cup water

v    2 to 4 fresh or frozen Kaffir lime leaves

v    2 tsps coarse salt

v    1 � cups long-grain rice

v    � cup slivered almonds, toasted

v    � cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped, plus several sprigs for garnish

v    Freshly ground pepper

Method:
1.    In a medium saucepan, combine the lemongrass, 1 3/4 cups coconut milk, the water, Kaffir lime leaves, and salt. Heat over medium-high heat until milk just begins to simmer. Stir in rice, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover; cook until rice is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

2.    Stir in nuts, cilantro, and remaining 1/4 cup coconut milk; season with pepper. Discard lemongrass. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro sprigs.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Winter BBQ at Radisson Blu Dhaka
Know your risk, know your response
Tomato Chutney
Coconut Almond Rice
Preparation for winter wear
Uber introduce subscriptions package for moto drivers
Lips care in pre winter
Dates Bar


Latest News
AL responds to Lu: 'Conditions don't exist for meaningful discussions'
WHO wants flow of Gaza patients into Egypt
25 sued over fire at Tangail train
24 die at Gaza hospital in 2 days due to power cuts: Health ministry
Cyclone Midhili: Nearly 500 homes damaged in Bhola
Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links restored
Missing man found dead in Pallabi
Child drowns in Magura
Cyclone Midhili: Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet-Noakhali rail links snapped
AL forms 15 sub-committees to conduct elections
Most Read News
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Two killed, 5 hurt as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway
All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet  
US to hold accountable those who threaten, attack union leaders, labour organisations
Trinamool BNP to start nomination papers selling Saturday
Modernise agriculture to face challenges of food security
Kazi Zafar Ullah made AL's election conducting body co-chair
Cyclone Midhili: 200 fishermen go missing in Bay of Bengal
Unilever concludes 14th BizMaestros competition
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft