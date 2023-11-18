Coconut Almond Rice

Ingredients:v 1 stalk fresh lemongrass, outer leaves peeled, 3-inch-long piece cut from root end and sliced in half lengthwisev 2 cups unsweetened coconut milkv 1 cup waterv 2 to 4 fresh or frozen Kaffir lime leavesv 2 tsps coarse saltv 1 � cups long-grain ricev � cup slivered almonds, toastedv � cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped, plus several sprigs for garnishv Freshly ground pepperMethod:1. In a medium saucepan, combine the lemongrass, 1 3/4 cups coconut milk, the water, Kaffir lime leaves, and salt. Heat over medium-high heat until milk just begins to simmer. Stir in rice, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover; cook until rice is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.2. Stir in nuts, cilantro, and remaining 1/4 cup coconut milk; season with pepper. Discard lemongrass. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro sprigs.