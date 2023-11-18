Coconut Almond Rice

Published : Saturday, 18 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 51
Ingredients: v 1 stalk fresh lemongrass, outer leaves peeled, 3-inch-long piece cut from root end and sliced in half lengthwise
v 2 cups unsweetened coconut milk
v 1 cup water
v 2 to 4 fresh or frozen Kaffir lime leaves
v 2 tsps coarse salt
v 1 � cups long-grain rice
v � cup slivered almonds, toasted
v � cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped, plus several sprigs for garnish
v Freshly ground pepper
Method: 1. In a medium saucepan, combine the lemongrass, 1 3/4 cups coconut milk, the water, Kaffir lime leaves, and salt. Heat over medium-high heat until milk just begins to simmer. Stir in rice, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover; cook until rice is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.
2. Stir in nuts, cilantro, and remaining 1/4 cup coconut milk; season with pepper. Discard lemongrass. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro sprigs.